Kathy Griffin

The comedian revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked. The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”