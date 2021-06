Kirsten Storms

The General Hospital star revealed she underwent brain surgery in June 2021. “What they had to drain and remove was not cancer. I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “I had a very large cyst that had split into two, and the doctor said it was, like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull. [It] sounds so weird.”