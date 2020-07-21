KJ Apa

The Riverdale actor got a shard of metal stuck in his eye in July 2020, and after documenting the tearful process of removing it he gave fans a quick update on his health on his Instagram Story. “The eye is good. I want to say thanks for all the support,” the New Zealand native told his fans ahead of his doctor’s visit the next day. Any remaining metal was taken out of his eye at the appointment. “I was about ready to flog it. I just couldn’t be bothered,” he said on social media, before noting he was glad he went to a professional to make sure the metal was all gone. “Take care of yourselves.”