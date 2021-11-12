La La Anthony

The BMF actress revealed in November 2021 that she underwent emergency heart surgery five months prior. “I felt my heart racing all the time, but because it’s all I ever really knew, I didn’t even know that it was necessarily something wrong,” Anthony said during an interview with Self, revealing doctors first noticed her abnormal heartbeat in 2019. “I just thought, ‘Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you’re working too much, you haven’t slept, you’re stressed.’”

She later had tests done in New York that showed her heartbeats were way faster than they should be. Anthony was prescribed medication to help get her heart to a normal rhythm, but she eventually stopped taking it. In June 2021, she called an ambulance when her heart started racing and she broke into a sweat. Anthony underwent a cardiac ablation procedure — a surgery that required her to be partially awake at certain points — once she arrived at the hospital.

“They would wake me up during the procedure and say, ‘We’re going to speed your heart up now. Just take deep breaths,’” she explained. “Those doctors were just so incredible. But it was a terrifying experience.” Anthony is now doing well.