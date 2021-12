Lindsey Buckingham

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist underwent open heart surgery in February 2019. His wife, Kristen Buckingham, gave fans an update about his condition on Instagram on February 8, writing, “He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is … unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.”