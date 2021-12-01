Maria Menounos

The TV personality revealed in July 2017 that she had a non-cancerous golf ball-sized meningioma brain tumor removed the month before. “I’d been getting light-headed on set and having headaches,” she revealed in an interview. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter. I [told my doctor], ‘I know you’re going to think I’m crazy, but I think I have a brain tumor like my mom.” The former E! News coanchor also explained in another interview that she was stepping down from her job. “For me, I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life.”