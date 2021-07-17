Mark Hoppus

The Blink-182 frontman opened up about his cancer diagnosis in July 2021. “My cancer’s not bone-related, it’s blood-related,” Hoppus revealed during a Twitch livestream, captured via a recording by Blink-182 Chile on YouTube. “My blood’s trying to kill me.”

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” the musician explained. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Hoppus previously confirmed he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer via Instagram Story in June 2021. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote at the time. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”