Matt Lanter

The 90210 alum’s wife, Angela Lanter, gave fans an update on his health after he underwent emergency surgery in March 2022. “This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday,” she wrote via social media. “Thankfully he’s started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery.”

Angela shared a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands in the hospital, thanking everyone for their “prayers, love and support” through the fearful time. “We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes. ❤️,” she added. “We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated.”