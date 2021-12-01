Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones frontman and his bandmates announced on March 30 that they would be postponing their 2019 North American No Filter tour due to Jagger‘s health issues. “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.” Multiple outlets, including CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, reported that the “Gimme Shelter” singer had surgery to replace a heart valve. He announced that he was doing well on April 5 via Twitter: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend. A huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”