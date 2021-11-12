Miranda McKeon

The actress revealed she was undergoing a double mastectomy in November 2021 to remove breast tissue after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “This will get rid of any cancer and significantly decrease my risk of reoccurrence in the future. This also means that I will be cancer free,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “Today step 2/3 will be finalized with radiation to follow. As always, I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. The people in my life show up for me each and everyday in ways that are so tender and heartwarming. I’m one lucky girl.”