Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque

The WWE star reflected on his heart surgery while announcing his retirement from the wrestling ring in March 2022. “As far as in ring, which I get [asked about] a lot, I’m done,” the athlete told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take at the time. “I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Triple H recalled getting viral pneumonia in fall 2021, which ultimately led to fluid around his lungs and heart. By the time he had heart surgery in November of that year his heart was only pumping at 12 percent when it should be at 55 to 60 percent.

“I was in heart failure. Bad,” he recalled of his health pre-surgery. “[I was] sort of at the one-yard line of where you need to be — or where you don’t want to be, really, for your family and your future.”