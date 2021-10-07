Rachel Maddow

The MSNBC host revealed during an October 2021 episode of The Rachel Maddow Show that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer, reassuring fans that the doctors “got all of it.” Maddow noted that when her partner, Susan Mikula, noticed a mole on her neck had “changed,” she saw a dermatologist and was able to get ahead of the cancer.

“Susan was right, like she always is. I am going to be absolutely fine,” Maddow explained as she urged her viewers to start getting checked regularly. “It’s only by the grace of Susan that I found mine in enough time that it was totally treatable, because I have been blowing off my appointments forever to get stuff like that checked because I’ve assumed it will always be fine.”