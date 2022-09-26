Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story actress opened up about finding a lump in her breast when she was 19 years old in 2020. “No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the [COVID-19] pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in September 2022. “The fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find. Early detection saves lives!!! Check your titty meat.”