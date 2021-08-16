Roger Federer

The tennis pro announced in August 2021 that he will miss the US Open due to a necessary third operation on his right knee. “I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information, as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said in an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, they told me for the medium to long term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.”

The athlete is hopeful that he will return to the tennis court once he’s fully healed but noted that it won’t be easy to bounce back from another surgery. “I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” he explained. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.”