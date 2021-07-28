Health Update

Celebrity Health Scares: Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer and More Stars

Ruby Rose Hospitalized Celeb Health Scares
Ruby Rose

In July 2021, the Orange Is the New Black alum shared that she called an ambulance following “serious” complications from an unspecified surgery.  However, she struggled to find a facility with room amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well. But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time, noting that she then spent hours in the ambulance. “By the time I thought, ‘OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,’ we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone.”

