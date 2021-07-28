Ruby Rose

In July 2021, the Orange Is the New Black alum shared that she called an ambulance following “serious” complications from an unspecified surgery. However, she struggled to find a facility with room amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well. But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time, noting that she then spent hours in the ambulance. “By the time I thought, ‘OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,’ we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone.”