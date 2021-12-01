Ryan Lochte

The Olympic swimmer revealed on August 22, 2020, that he was undergoing surgery to remove his appendix. “Wish me luck,” he captioned a photo on his Instagram Stories showing him wearing a black mask in the hospital. He also posted a clip of his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, by his side, writing that his “boo” was his “moral support.” After the procedure, the six-time gold medalist provided an update. With his eyes barely open and oxygen tubes in his nose, he said, “Hey, everyone, surgery went amazing. I’m all good — I feel great right now,” as he smiled and later showed his “post-surgery meal” of steak, fries and a Caesar salad.