Savannah Chrisley

The reality star opened up about the results of her third surgery in relation to her battle with endometriosis in August 2020 — and reassured her followers that she was recovering well. “Had a huge cyst they had to remove. Found endo in/on my uterus, ovaries, bladder, and surrounding areas,” she wrote via Instagram. “I stayed in the hospital overnight and then was able to go back to my hotel and now I’m heading home today! Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried.”