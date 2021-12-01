Savannah Guthrie

The Today show cohost suffered an eye injury in November 2019 after her 2-year-old son, Charley, accidentally hit her in the face with a toy. “Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she explained on the November 27 episode of the talk show. “It has a really pointing edge, and he threw it right at me. It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later. … It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

She said that doctors worried that her retina would detach but, “They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery.”