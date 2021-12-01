Selena Gomez

The “Fetish” singer revealed in September 2017 that she underwent a kidney transplant operation over the summer. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering,” she wrote via Instagram. Her best friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa was the one that donated her organ. Gomez continued: “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”