Selma Blair

Three years after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the Cruel Intentions star said that she was in remission after undergoing experimental stem cell treatment. “My prognosis is great,” she said in August 2021 during a Television Critics Association panel for her documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. “It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed. … I don’t have any new lesions forming.”

The Hellboy actress revealed her MS diagnosis in October 2018, noting that she had been diagnosed in August of that year but had experienced symptoms for years. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”