Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies alum “felt isolated and alone” while battling a “debilitating” health condition, she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn’t participate in them. And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn’t take care of myself. The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years.”

The actress noted that a “broken arm or broken leg” would have been more obvious, explaining, “It’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain.”