Celebrity Health Scares

Shannen Doherty

During an interview with Amy Robach on Good Morning America in February 2020, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer nearly three years after entering remission. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said at the time. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Days laters, she detailed how she’s coped with her cancer recurrence via Instagram. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” she shared. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all.”