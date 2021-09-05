Health Update

Celebrity Health Scares: Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer and More Stars

By
Stanley Tucci Opens Up About Cancer Battle Three Years Ago: ‘I Had a Feeding Tube for Six Months’
Stanley Tucci attends the 'Final Portrait' film screening in New York on March 22, 2018. Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock
111
1 / 111
podcast

Stanley Tucci

In September 2021, the Devil Wears Prada actor opened up about his secret cancer battle three years after he was diagnosed. Tucci told Vera magazine that he had a tumor on the base of his tongue nearly three years earlier that was “too big to operate.” Instead, he privately underwent high-dose radiation and chemotherapy.

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife [Kate Spath-Tucci] died of cancer [in 2009], and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he recalled to the magazine.

He continued, “The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.” 

While the Hunger Games star noted his cancer is “unlikely” to recur, he said,  “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

Back to top