Stanley Tucci

In September 2021, the Devil Wears Prada actor opened up about his secret cancer battle three years after he was diagnosed. Tucci told Vera magazine that he had a tumor on the base of his tongue nearly three years earlier that was “too big to operate.” Instead, he privately underwent high-dose radiation and chemotherapy.

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife [Kate Spath-Tucci] died of cancer [in 2009], and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he recalled to the magazine.

He continued, “The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

While the Hunger Games star noted his cancer is “unlikely” to recur, he said, “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”