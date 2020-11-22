Suzanne Somers

The Three’s Company alum underwent neck surgery in October 2020 after injuring herself while falling down stairs. “As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home,” she wrote across her official website and social media pages. “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving — even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

Sommers added, “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend. I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”