Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

Teddi Mellencamp

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed in October 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma after previously getting it removed in March.

“I so badly wanted to blow this off. “What could happen in 3 months?” I thought,” Mellencamp wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of a pink scar on her shoulder. “Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in.”