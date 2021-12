Trista Sutter

The Bachelorette alum suffered a seizure while vacationing in Europe with her husband, Ryan Sutter, and their two kids. “I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘Why me?’ But today, I had to ask, ‘Why not me?’ I’m human. I have an expiration date,” she captioned a hospital-bed selfie on June 1, 2017. “I vow to try my best and live this life to the fullest.”