Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg was forced to take a month-long absence from The View in February after being hospitalized. “I had pneumonia and I was septic,” she said on the show’s March 8 episode. “Pneumonia in both lungs, which mean there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t.” The Sister Act star later revealed that she was hospitalized a second time in April for “a 24-hour bug,” but that she was doing “much, much better.”