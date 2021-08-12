Yvette Nicole Brown

The actress detailed in June 2021 how she consumed sugar “excessively” while filming her sitcom Community. “I got diabetes, or gave myself diabetes, by eating a lot of donuts on the set of Community,” she recalled on the “HypochondriActor” podcast. “I spent a lot of time at the craft services table, and I watched myself get bigger and bigger. And if you watch the show, you can see me get bigger and bigger. And I got a pre-diabetes diagnosis maybe in season 1, and then by season 3, it was full-blown diabetes.”

Cohost Dr. Priyanka Wali, meanwhile, told Brown she did not believe “it’s people’s faults that they contract diabetes.”