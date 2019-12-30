Celebrity Health Scares

Zac Efron

The High School Musical alum was flown on an emergency medical evacuation flight from Papua New Guinea to Australia in December 2019 after he contracted a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection,” Australia’s Sunday Telegraph reported. The actor was hospitalized in Brisbane, Australia, for several days of treatment before being allowed to return home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor, who had been filming his new Quibi series, Killing Zac Efron, in the country, updated fans on his condition in an Instagram post on December 29.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he captioned a photo that showed him with a group of villagers and their children. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”