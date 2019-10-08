Danielle Fishel

Three months after welcoming her son, Adler, the Girl Meets World star wowed on the red carpet at the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills on October 5, 2019. Wearing a short-sleeve animal print dress, Fishel, 38, told Us Weekly that she hasn’t done much to slim down. “It hasn’t been on my mind, truthfully,” she said. The actress noted that she’d decided weight loss wouldn’t be a priority for her even before she knew her baby would require extra care since he was born a month early. “I don’t want that energy or that mindset so I have looked at it like, ‘My body’s going to do what it’s going to do and I’m going to embrace it,’” Fishel told Us, adding, “Look, my body’s going to be different! My hips are wider and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m going to dress for it!’”