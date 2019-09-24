Jessica Simpson

Third time’s another charm! Just six months after welcoming baby No. 3, daughter Birdie, in March 2019, Simpson revealed that she’d dropped 100 pounds! “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she captioned her Instagram photo on September 24. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.” The fashion designer, who trains with pro Harley Pasternak, also has daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, with her husband, Eric Johnson.