Chris Hemsworth and His Kids

“As Founder of @centrfit, I take my role in personally trying out every program seriously,” the Thor star captioned a snap with his three kids — India, Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky — climbing on him mid-workout via Instagram in February 2022. “This one was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn’t make the cut.”