Action Bronson — 127 Pounds

The “Mongolia” rapper told Men’s Health in December 2020 that he lost 127 pounds in nine months after getting serious about his health in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been a big boy my whole life and it got out of control,” he said, noting at his heaviest he was about 400 pounds. “I got myself together and here we are in December and I’m 249 pounds this morning — shredded.”