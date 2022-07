David Harbour — 80 Pounds

In July 2022, the Black Widow actor revealed that he dropped 80 pounds for his role in season 4 of Stranger Things. “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again,” he told British GQ at the time. “I have this Santa Claus movie [Violent Night] coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good.”