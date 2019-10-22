Gordon Ramsay 50 pounds

The Hell’s Kitchen chef dropped weight for love. In January 2018, Ramsay revealed he decided circa 2013 to shape up to save his marriage to his wife, Tana. “I was overweight, 18 stone [252 pounds]. I looked like a sack of s–t. I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f–k.” Since then, he’s competed in multiple Ironman events and kept up his slimmer frame. On October 21, 2018, the cook flaunted his fit physique on the beach in Malibu, CA.