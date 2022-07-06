Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Grant Gustin

Gustin has been working hard to bulk up amid criticism over his slim physique throughout the years. The Virginia native shared a side-by-side photo showing how much muscle he’s put on while quarantining at home.

“A little progress report from last season to this season. About 7 months ago I decided to break my cycle of not taking care of myself as well as I should,” he wrote via Instagram. “As many of you know, I’ve had some anxiety and sometimes depression for as long as I can remember. Over the last 7-10 years or so as I’ve been more of a ‘public figure’ and had a busier schedule, my anxiety only got worse. It has always had a terrible affect [sic] on my appetite and just motivation in general.

The actor said he decided to work on being “a better me” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s included eating better(and more), working out, daily meditation, and just trying to be more present and happy with who I am,” Gustin continued. “I will always be a work in progress, but I’m proud of myself for taking steps I wish I could’ve taken a long time ago to be a better version of myself physically and mentally – not only for myself but also for the people around me. All this to say, around episode 2 or 3 of season 7, Flash is gonna have a little bit of beef on his lanky frame. But more importantly I feel much happier and more present than I have in a long time.”