Gregory Gourdet

After a tough start to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Top Chef alum lost 40 pounds, sharing his progress via Instagram in January 2022.

“Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020,” the Kann restaurant founder wrote. “At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July. But everything that had worked in the past including yoga and intermittent fasting just wasn’t working. I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again. I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight.”

He also shared an empowering message about his journey: “Reminder that health isn’t measured by weight. Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies.”