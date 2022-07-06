Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Jacob Batalon — 112 Pounds

The Marvel star reflected on his 112-pound weight loss after spending most of 2020 working on his overall health. “I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019. Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating,” he explained to Men’s Health in December 2021. “I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.” After establishing a diet and exercise regimen, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor dropped a significant amount of weight. “I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering and I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things,” he told the outlet.