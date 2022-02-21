Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Quinton Aaron

The Blind Side actor revealed in February 2022 that he went from 559 pounds to 462 pounds after gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic. Aaron detailed his weight loss progress to TMZ, noting that he cut out candy and bread to start off the new year.

“I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” the Baby Pact actor told the outlet at the time, revealing that he used to eat two jumbo-sized KitKat packs and two Reese’s packs every morning. He has since added salad to his diet and begun walking and stretching in order to reach his goal weight of losing 64 more pounds by May 2022.