Randy Jackson — 114 Pounds

The former American Idol judge underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2003, and he’s since kept off the 114 pounds he initially lost. “You have to change the way you think about food,” the Name That Tune star explained in a 2022 tip for his company Unify Health Labs. “You have to almost have a complete divorce breakup … and start back bit by bit and find out the things that work with your body.”