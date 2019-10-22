Ryan Lochte 21 Pounds

After being plagued by scandals following the Rio 2016 games, the Olympic swimmer took a break from the sport. But in October 2019, Lochte shared a before and after photo of himself on Instagram, announcing that he’d lost 21 pounds in just two months and was getting ready for a Tokyo 2020 bid. “Getting my groove back thanks to the help of @fitplan_app,” wrote the gold medalist. “I’ve adjusted my diet and upgraded my fitness routine and I’m down 21 pounds since Nationals in August! Not only is it my goal to make my 5th olympics but it would be an honor to represent USA in Tokyo next Summer!”