Nicole Richie

The House of Harlow founder likes crystals so much, she designs them into her necklaces to share their power with all. “I carry them with me and I wear a lot of necklaces,” she told Us in November 2018. “We did fine crystals for House of Harlow, so I do a smoky quartz. It’s for grounding and protection.” Her other favorites? “Rose quartz. I think it’s a beautiful quartz that really works for everyone and citrine, I love.”