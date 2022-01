Rosanna Arquette

The Sideswiped star gets her rocks in various forms, including the glass water bottles sold through Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. “I have broken two of them already, but love them,” she gushed to Us in June 2018. Another Goop favorite for travel? Psychic Vampire Repellent. “It’s a face mist, I love it, with garnet and Reiki-charged crystals. It’s great to have if you have grumpy travelers around you, since it wards off bad energy!”