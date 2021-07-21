Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed in June 2021 that she’d decided to get her breast implants removed due to “autoimmune issues.” When a fan asked her whether she would still have the surgery if she didn’t have health problems, Judge noted via her Instagram Story that she “probably wouldn’t rush to have them removed,” but was “so over having large breasts that seem to get bigger with age.”

The California native aptly set *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to play in the background of her announcement. “Bye bye bye boobies,” she wrote alongside a topless photo.

In July 2021, the reality star said she was still healing after having her implants and capsules removed and was “feeling tired & a little sore as expected.” While she’ll miss working out for a while, she is focusing on “happy thoughts” as the swelling goes down. “I’m hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on,” she added with a smiling emoji.