Pics

Channing Tatum’s Body Evolution From ‘Magic Mike’ to Hollywood Heartthrob

By
1398189722_channing-tatum-magic-mike-zoom
 Claudette Barius
22
12 / 22
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

June 2012

Tatum will put his moves to the test when he plays an exotic dancer in Magic Mike.

Back to top