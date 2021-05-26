Pics

Channing Tatum’s Body Evolution From ‘Magic Mike’ to Hollywood Heartthrob

By
1335282878_channing-tatum-vow-lg
 
22
9 / 22
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

February 2012

The actor revealed his strong upper body — and his bare butt! — in a scene from The Vow.

Back to top