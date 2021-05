May 2021

“You know when you in the makeup trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s–t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” Tatum captioned a naked selfie on the set of his new movie The Lost City of D via his Instagram Story in May 2021.

“And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp,” the actor jokingly added.