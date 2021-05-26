Pics Channing Tatum’s Body Evolution From ‘Magic Mike’ to Hollywood Heartthrob By Us Weekly Staff May 26, 2021 G Keyte/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock 22 18 / 22 September 2017 Fans got to see the actor wield a rifle and rock a cowboy hat in the film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News