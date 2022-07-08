12 Months to Get in Shape

Hemsworth’s Love and Thunder prep brought Thor to a place that was “above where [he’d] been before.”

He told Disney during a June 2022 interview: “This was probably the biggest and fittest I’ve ever been. We had 12 months where I was at home just training and puppeteering the body and manipulating. We’d try more swimming, then try more martial arts, and adjust calories. It was a really fun exploration. I got really big and fit, but then just had to hold it for four months, which was very hard.”