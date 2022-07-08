Stepping It Up

“I didn’t realize the health journey it was going to send me on. I wish I knew what I know now back then,” he recalled to Men’s Journal in 2020. “I have learned how important those early years are for setting a foundation and getting the mechanics right. Not stressing the parts of the body that people are usually stressing, the knees and the back. These days I feel healthier than I ever have and that has a lot to do with the abundance of people that I have interacted with. It is about staying open to new ideas, and not thinking you have all of the answers.”